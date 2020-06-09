Federal Reserve Board announces that results from both its Dodd-Frank Act stress tests and the related Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review will be released on Thursday, June 25, at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Tuesday that results from both its Dodd-Frank Act stress tests and the related Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, or CCAR, will be released on Thursday, June 25, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Stress tests help ensure that banks have adequate capital to absorb losses so that they can lend to households and businesses even in a serious recession. This year's release will also include additional analyses that explore how plausible risks to the economy stemming from the coronavirus response could affect bank capital.

This year, 34 banks, each with more than $100 billion in total consolidated assets, are subject to stress tests.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955