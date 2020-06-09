Republic of Uzbekistan : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics Mission (October 15-26-, 2018)
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
June 9, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
At the request of the Republic of Uzbekistan authorities for technical assistance (TA) on external sector statistics (ESS), and with the support of the Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a mission from the IMF Statistics Department (STA) visited Tashkent during October 15–26, 2018. This was the first TA mission under the auspices of the Data for Decision Fund and the second since the Republic of Uzbekistan Presidential Order of September 12, 2017, “On Measures to Ensure the Accessibility and Openness of Economic and Financial Data for the Republic of Uzbekistan” was issued.
Series:
Country Report No. 2020/193
English
Publication Date:
June 9, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513546810/1934-7685
Stock No:
1UZBEA2020004
Format:
Paper
Pages:
58