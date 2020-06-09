Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Uzbekistan : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics Mission (October 15-26-, 2018)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

June 9, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the Republic of Uzbekistan authorities for technical assistance (TA) on external sector statistics (ESS), and with the support of the Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a mission from the IMF Statistics Department (STA) visited Tashkent during October 15–26, 2018. This was the first TA mission under the auspices of the Data for Decision Fund and the second since the Republic of Uzbekistan Presidential Order of September 12, 2017, “On Measures to Ensure the Accessibility and Openness of Economic and Financial Data for the Republic of Uzbekistan” was issued.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/193

English

Publication Date:

June 9, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513546810/1934-7685

Stock No:

1UZBEA2020004

Format:

Paper

Pages:

58

