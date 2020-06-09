Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of a Child After Backlogged Kit Tested

BELOIT, Wis. – On February 5, 2020, Jason A. Smith was found guilty for two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in July of 2000. The victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) in 2018. This is the fourth conviction to result from the testing of backlogged sexual assault kits in Wisconsin. Today, Smith was sentenced to 25 years initial confinement.

“Today’s sentencing—and justice in this case—wouldn’t have happened without the testing of a backlogged sexual assault kit,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This case shows how important it is for all sexual assault kits to be sent to the state crime labs.”

State prosecutors recommended the judge impose the maximum sentence, and the judge agreed and sentenced the defendant to 25 years initial confinement followed by 10 years extended supervision on each of the counts, to run concurrently. This sentence will run consecutive to Mr. Smith’s other sentences for other sexual assault convictions.

This case was the result of joint effort by Beloit Police Department, DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation SAKI Agents, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Victim services were provided by Anne Kessenich, victim advocate in DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Amber Hahn and Noel Lawrence, with assistance from legal associate Tiffany Briggs, paralegals Jackie Righter and Rachael Sweet, in partnership with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.