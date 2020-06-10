Insight on Instacart’s New Self-Serve Ad Platform Connecting Brands and Shoppers Provided by Exults Digital Marketing

Insight on Instacart’s New Self-Serve Ad Platform Provided by Exults Digital Marketing Agency

Exults Internet Marketing Agency offers custom-tailored digital marketing solutions for evolving market opportunities.

Instacart’s new advertising platform presents a huge marketing opportunity for many companies with distribution models dependent on the traditional grocery store distribution model,” — Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing Agency

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA , USA , June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instacart, the online shopping platform connecting users with shoppers for a personalized grocery delivery experience, just rolled out a new addition to their mobile app and website – a self-serve ad platform that places brands right in front of potential buyers and shoppers for their products. Exults Digital Marketing Agency has some insights that will help companies utilize this new service successfully.

Instacart is a growing platform with over 350,000 users in the United States. Users purchase items through the Instacart app or website, and shoppers, working as independent contractors, physically go to the store to select and then deliver those goods. Examples of stores that populate the platform with their products include nationally known chains like Target, Aldi, Costco, BJ’s, Publix, CVS Pharmacy, Total Wine & More, Petco, and other regional and major retailers.

The new Instacart advertising platform is designed to help companies and brands get their products facetime and brand impressions in front of customers. Being at the top of Instacart is like being the new eye level shelf in the grocery aisle! Each brand or product owner can choose which grocery or personal items to promote in order to increase brand awareness with shoppers and potentially increase purchases as a result of seeing the ad. The platform also includes banner and display ads for the marketplace, as well as special ad promotions and other incentives in order to increase Instacart advertising.

Utilizing a new self-service advertising platform, such as this, can be a tricky endeavor for companies. The right demographic must be reached in the proper geographic location of the country – and this can vary based on the company’s target audience. With the goal of incentivizing Instacart shoppers to make the purchase presented to them, these marketing decisions must be strategically made.

“Instacart’s new advertising platform presents a huge marketing opportunity for many companies with distribution models dependent on the traditional grocery store distribution model. If properly utilized, grocery store brands can maintain and grow their market position with more affluent consumers using these delivery services which charge a convenience fee and delivery tip for shoppers,” said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing Agency.

Companies that are unsure of how to choose a target market for these new Instacart ads can reach out to Exults Internet Marketing Agency to learn how to strategically navigate their options and maximize their digital marketing results.

For more information about digital marketing support services and initiatives, please visit the Exults website.

More About Exults Digital Marketing Agency

Exults Digital Marketing Agency is a full-service internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of digital marketing services to reach clients’ goals, Exults premier services include Website Design and Development, Ecommerce platform development and management, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, and Digital PR. If you are interested in using targeted advertisements to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults Marketing Agency.

For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.