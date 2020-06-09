S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet June 11 Via Audio Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet via audio conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The agenda is available here.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via Livestream at the following link: : https://livestream.com/accounts/10521602

