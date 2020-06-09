Republic of Belarus : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sectoral Accounts Mission (November 11-22, 2019)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

June 9, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the Belarusian authorities, a technical assistance (TA) mission on sectoral financial accounts and financial balance sheets (FABS) was conducted during November 11–22, 2019. The principal purposes of the mission were to review with the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat) current data sources; identify data sources that needed to be improved; demonstrate how to construct the tables; and prepare a work plan. The mission found that many of the data required are currently available, while pointing out areas where improvements could be made. Accordingly, there is a strong basis for Belstat to begin an initial, exploratory compilation of the FABS for 2017.