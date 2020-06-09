Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,010 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Belarus : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sectoral Accounts Mission (November 11-22, 2019)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

June 9, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the Belarusian authorities, a technical assistance (TA) mission on sectoral financial accounts and financial balance sheets (FABS) was conducted during November 11–22, 2019. The principal purposes of the mission were to review with the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat) current data sources; identify data sources that needed to be improved; demonstrate how to construct the tables; and prepare a work plan. The mission found that many of the data required are currently available, while pointing out areas where improvements could be made. Accordingly, there is a strong basis for Belstat to begin an initial, exploratory compilation of the FABS for 2017.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/194

English

Publication Date:

June 9, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513546865/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BLREA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

28

You just read:

Republic of Belarus : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sectoral Accounts Mission (November 11-22, 2019)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.