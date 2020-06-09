Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market To Reach USD 10.37 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Massive industrial growth in the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific, adoption of stringent regulatory policies combined with increasing awareness about workplace safety are the main factors driving growth in Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Respiratory Protective Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 10.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is sure to boost the respiratory protective equipment market growth. Increasing incidences of mesothelioma, which affects the protective lining of internal organs, including abdominal cavity, lungs, and heart, is expected to further fuel the market. Continuous exposure to asbestos in various occupations such as power plants, shipyards, construction, and industries causes this cancer.

In various industries, increasing concerns regarding fatalities due to high risks involving confined spaces is expected to drive the country's market growth over the coming few years. COVID19 has become a global havoc, which has led to an increase in demand for RPE from healthcare professionals.

The Respiratory protective equipment represented almost 11% of the global revenue for the protective gear market in 2019. Moreover, to fight against this corona pandemic, even the healthcare workers require these masks designed according to OSHA’s recommendation. The growing transportation, along with increasing construction spending and oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and India, is likely to augment the product demand. The market in this region will spur owing to rising infrastructure spending, high industrial production output, and high consumerism in these economies.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3097

The COVID-19 impact:

The demand for respirators, masks, gloves, and protective clothing, have increased significantly as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market positively. The employees of many sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, have been supplied RPE to protect them from the widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the manufacturers are working in no full strength to supply RPE across the regions because of the increasing demand-supply gap. Therefore, the demand for RPE is anticipated to witness growth over the coming few years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the end-user segment, oil and gas are dominating the market presently. According to reports, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector will register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecasted period. Moreover, as this corona pandemic has spurred an unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment globally, healthcare and pharmaceutical are expected to witness an increase in market share in the coming few years.

Among the distribution channel segment of this market, retail sales lead the market, and it continues to dominate with an estimate to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecasted period. For the procurement of RPE, one new trend in the market is the integration of e-commerce channels. In India, the B2B e-commerce market is still at an early stage and shows an excellent opportunity for growth. By the end of 2020, experts predict the market to reach USD 700 billion. In India, the procurement of RPE through e-commerce channels is gaining momentum.

Among the type segment of this market, Air Purifying Respirators (APRs) led in 2019 and will continue to dominate with an estimated CAGR of 7.7% during the forecasted period. This APRs are used against particulates like smoke or fumes to protect the workers against harmful gases and vapors. Moreover, in Southeast Asia and Africa, the growing construction industry is anticipated to have a positive influence on the product demand over the coming few years.

In Europe, the rising number of investments in riot control and military activities will propel market growth. Moreover, with increasing aerospace equipment, demand for machinery, agricultural products, and pharmaceutical products are estimated to boost the regional RPE market growth.

With rising investments in defense, agriculture and healthcare industries are expecting a boost in their economy in various countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and Chile, in South and Central America. An increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities and automotive projects in Brazil and Ecuador may drive growth over the forecasted period.

Key participants include 3M, MSA Safety, Honeywell International, Dragerwerk, Alpha Pro Tech, Kimberly-Clark, Avon Protection Systems, Bullard, Gentex, Jayco Safety Products, among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3097

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the respiratory protective equipment market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Air-Purifying Respirators

Supplied-Air Respirators

End- User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Defense & Public Safety Services

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Others

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct/Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

E-Prescribing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market

Mobile Health (mHealth) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-health-mhealth-market

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com