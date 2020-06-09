NAEP Current Events | Nebraska Department of Education

The window for the 2021 NAEP Assessments is January 25 through March 5, 2021. During odd-numbered years, NAEP participation by all states for fourth and eighth grade students is required by the U.S. Department of Education. The required assessments include math and reading, but students are tested in only one subject. Not all fourth and eighth grade students test, because NAEP uses a stratified random sampling method. This means that the students selected to take NAEP are representative of Nebraska’s student population. Results from NAEP 2021 for reading and math will be released to the public in October, 2021. National assessments given in 2021 include Civics and U.S History for 8th graders.