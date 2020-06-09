reVISION | Nebraska Department of Education

What is reVISION?

reVISION is the Nebraska Department of Education’s process that provides Nebraska schools with the opportunity to analyze and transform their current career and technical education (CTE) systems in order to improve their ability to educate a qualified workforce that meets the industry needs within an ever-changing economy. Every district in the state now has the opportunity to complete this process or update what they’ve already done with the passage of The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V).

One of the most significant changes in Perkins V is the new requirement for local recipients (each school district) to conduct a comprehensive local needs assessment (CLNA) and update it at least every two years. Because the reVISION process has been instrumental in improving and strengthening CTE in Nebraska schools for over a decade, reVISION has been updated and expanded to meet the new required elements of Perkins V.

Does every district and community college have to complete the new needs assessment process (reVISION)? Yes, each individual school district and/or community college in Nebraska desiring to operate as an approved CTE program and receive Perkins funds is required to actively participate in the reVISION process. There are some components of the process that will be done individually, some regionally, and some with assistance from NDE staff. If you consort with an ESU, you are still required to participate in reVISION.

What does the process entail? reVISION is comprised of a series of data and analysis questions for six required elements:

Element 1: Career Development Element 2: Local Workforce Alignment (completed during the regional meeting) Element 3: Size, Scope, and Quality & Implementing Programs of Study Element 4: Student Performance Data Element 5: Recruitment, Retention, and Training of Faculty and Staff Element 6: Work-based Learning

reVISION is about assisting all schools and colleges in making a more formal shift from collecting data to using data to ensure local CTE programs help create success for students and employers.

Each local school district and community college will complete a Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment and regional CTE Assessment. Using this summary, they will complete their four-year plan for CTE and upload it into the GMS.

What if there are existing efforts where my district is collecting the same data? There are many areas that overlap with other efforts already happening in your schools and districts. It is encouraged to capitalize on this existing work so as not to duplicate efforts.

What if our district is in a Perkins Consortium? If your district or community college consorts for Perkins purposes with a group of schools, an ESU or community college, you are still required to actively participate in the reVISION process per the new legislation to be considered eligible for any Perkins funds or Perkins funded programs. NDE has created a process that is manageable and reduces as much burden to locals as possible while still meeting all provisions of the law. Once all of the assessments are complete, stand-alone districts, ESUs, community colleges, and other Perkins consortia will formulate their four year plan and annual funding application based on the needs identified throughout the process.

What is the role of the ESU? ESUs will continue to serve as consortia leads, if so desired, and submit the consortia’s four-year plan and serve as the Perkins fiscal agent for their region. They will not be responsible for the needs assessment (reVISION) process as, per the law, each participating district must actively participate in this process (in other words, the ESUs cannot do this in lieu of each district participating). NDE will work closely with the ESUs to ensure each district is supported in comleting all required components. This work could not be done without the immense support and leadership from ESUs.

What if we choose not to participate in reVISION? If an individual district or or college chooses not to actively participate in reVISION, they will not be eligible for any Perkins funding or participation in any Perkins-funded programs until the needs assessments have been completed. Just as in years past, there are minimum requirements and qualifications to participate in Perkins. In Perkins V, the completion of reVISION is one of those requirements.

Do community colleges have to participate? Yes- there are specific components each community college must complete individually and as part of an economic development region to be eligible for Perkins funds.

Will we now be eligible (or eligible again) for reVISION Action Grant funds? We are currently redesigning our reVISION Action Grant opportunities to take into account these new processes and statewide needs. There will be additional Action Grant opportunities in the future for everyone who successfullly completed the process.