Domo Named an Overall Leader in the 2020 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Business Cloud, today announced it has received its fourth consecutive perfect recommendation score and has been named an overall leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the 2020 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study.

In its 11th edition, Dresner’s flagship report provides a comprehensive analysis of BI end user trends, attitudes and intentions. The report also covers adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, state of data, action on insights, success, plus vendor ratings.

“In the eleventh year of our Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study the BI market remains strong and we continue to see BI penetrate the workforce with consumers prioritizing better decision-making and improved operational efficiency as their top BI objectives,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “Congratulations to Domo for another perfect recommendation score by its customers, and for its placement as an overall leader again in this this year’s study.”

With high scores across the board, the Domo Business Cloud delivers BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time, allowing Domo to stand out as a leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. Additionally, this year marks the Domo’s fourth consecutive perfect recommendation score, meaning every Domo customer who responded to the survey said they would recommend Domo to others.

This recognition is Domo’s third top Dresner ranking in 2020, which also includes Dresner 2020 Self Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2020 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study .

For a copy of the report, visit https://www.domo.com/learn/dresner-wisdom-of-crowds-bi-2020-market-study

Domo will also be hosting a webinar featuring Howard Dresner to explore why cloud-first BI is exploding and how organizations can improve their self-service offering and get more leverage. Topics to be discussed include data strategy, technology, processes, talent management among others. The complimentary event will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 11:00am MT.

More Information on the webinar and registration page can be found here .

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.

