Associate Justice Anita Earls Named Co-Chair of Governor’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice

Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Anita Earls was named co-chair, along with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, of the Governor’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement this afternoon during a press conference held at the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

“We can stop the use of excessive force by police and we know what is needed to achieve racial equity, now is the time to put that knowledge to work,” said Justice Earls. “I am grateful to the Governor and the Attorney General for recognizing that the Judicial Branch has a crucial role to play in eliminating racial disparities in the criminal justice system, and I am committed to a collaborative process with meaningful community involvement to achieve those goals in short order.”

More information about the mission and the other members of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice can be found at Governor.NC.gov.