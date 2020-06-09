Anthony Robert D'Aniello Appointed to the Advisory Board of Global Legal Group and Goldman & Co Lawyers Pty Ltd.

With nearly three decades of experience as a trusted attorney, Anthony Robert D’Aniello is proud to accept and offer his expertise to two advisory boards

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Robert D'Aniello has been appointed to the advisory board of the Global Legal Group as well as Goldman & Co Lawyers Pty Ltd.Anthony Robert D’Aniello has more than 27 years of experience as an attorney, banker, entrepreneur, and businessman. Anthony was a founding partner of both First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank and Global Legal Group (GLG).With tested expertise, progressive responsibility as a trusted attorney with business acumen, Anthony Robert D’Aniello is proud to accept and offer his services as a member of the advisory boards of both GLG and Goldman & Co. Lawyers & Attorneys.“Being able to offer my strategic advice to two organizations that are so well-respected and offering clients premium legal services in an ever-changing environment is very important to me,” says Anthony Robert D’Aniello.For more information, please visit https://anthonyrobertdaniello.com/ About Anthony Robert D’AnielloAnthony R. D’Aniello is a senior international attorney and consultant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from McGill University and a Masters in Business Administration from Lake Superior State University. He received a Bachelor of Law from the University of Windsor as well as a Juris Doctor in Laws from the University of Detroit. Anthony has held several senior executive positions with both on shore and offshore banks and trust companies. Most notably as AVP with HSBC. Anthony was a founding partner, group COO, and head of wealth management for First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank, which was named the Best Investment Bank in the UAE by World Finance in 2012. He was also the managing director of the first Sharia compliant trust company established in the DIFC. Anthony Robert D’Aniello was a founding partner and co chairman of Global Legal Group (GLG), an international law firm that was the Family Office for Royal Families in the Middle East. He has written several articles and has been published in two separate Trust and Trustees-World Survey Issues and in IFC Review. Anthony has been a guest speaker at a number of international banking and estate planning conferences all around the world. He currently acts as the group chief legal officer for Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group (MOBH).