Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:
-
The company anticipates that its ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than originally expected for the year due to COVID-19.
-
The Roku team is convinced that they are in a period in time in which advertising budgets are going to see an accelerated shift to streaming from linear TV.
- The company saw a surge in active accounts and of streaming hours.
In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.
Read: Roku's CFO: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming
Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories