Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,963 in the last 365 days.

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:

  1. The company anticipates that its ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than originally expected for the year due to COVID-19.
     
  2. The Roku team is convinced that they are in a period in time in which advertising budgets are going to see an accelerated shift to streaming from linear TV.
     
  3. The company saw a surge in active accounts and of streaming hours.

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.

Read: Roku's CFO: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com

You just read:

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.