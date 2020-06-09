Medtronic Announces Scientific Data Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions

/EIN News/ -- Medtronic to Release New Data on Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems and Extended-Wear Infusion Set

DUBLIN, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation at the American Diabetes Association 80th scientific sessions virtual meeting, June 12-16, 2020. Medtronic will be participating in this year’s ADA virtual sessions with 16 data presentations, a symposium, a product theater, and a virtual exhibit. Though its diverse ADA offerings, Medtronic will showcase the company’s automated insulin pump systems, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and extended-wear infusion set technology; meaningful outcomes and differentiated support offerings, such as telehealth capabilities and the company response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual Exhibit

With the theme of “Innovation Beyond”, Medtronic will host a virtual exhibit booth featuring interactive components focused on diabetes technology, clinical outcomes, and support offerings for healthcare professionals and patients. The exhibit will showcase current product demonstrations, examples of real-world success with current diabetes technologies, and an overview of Medtronic telehealth support.

Key Events

The data from three trials using the next generation advanced hybrid closed loop system from Medtronic will be presented in a symposium. Medtronic will be participating in a product theater at this year’s conference. Details are as follows:

“The Next Generation of Automated Insulin Delivery System for Persons with Type 1 Diabetes – Four New Clinical Trials" chaired by Dr. Timothy S. Bailey on Friday, June 12, 2:00-4:00 p.m. CDT. Panelist and data to be presented will include:

Bruce W. Bode, M.D. U.S. Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) Pivotal Safety Study Richard M. Bergenstal, M.D. FLAIR—An NIDDK Sponsored International, Multi-Site Randomized Crossover Trial of AHCL vs. 670G Martin de Bock, FRACP, Ph.D. New Zealand AHCL Randomized Crossover Trial (CE Mark Dataset)

Sean Salmon, president for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic Welcome & Overview Amit Bhargava, M.D. The Next Generation of Guardian™ Connect CGM: Accuracy When it Matters Most with Real-World Outcomes Jason Baker, M.D. & his patient, Sam Talbot, celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Virtual Visit

Scientific Presentations

The following 16 poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research:

Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL)

“Safety and Glycemic Outcomes of the MiniMed Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System in Subjects with T1D” – poster presentation by Dr. Anders Carlson on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Improved Technology Satisfaction and Sleep Quality with Medtronic Minimed Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop Delivery Compared with Predictive Low Glucose Suspend in People with Type 1 Diabetes in a Randomized Crossover Trial” – poster presentation by Olivia Collyns and Dr. Martin de Bock on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Unannounced Meals at Home with The Medtronic Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop” – poster presentation by Dr. Amir Tirosh on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Personalized Hybrid Closed-Loop Therapy Using a Digital Twin in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes: At-Home Data” – poster presentation by Benyamin Grossman on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Six-Months At-Home Hybrid Closed-Loop vs. Manual Insulin Delivery with Finger-Stick Blood Glucose Monitoring in Adults with T1D: A Randomized Controlled Trial” – poster presentation by David N. O’Neal on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Improved Glycemic Outcomes with Medtronic MiniMed™ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Delivery: Results From a Randomized Crossover Trial Comparing Automated Insulin Delivery With Predictive Low Glucose Suspend in People with Type 1 Diabetes” – oral presentation by Dr. Martin de Bock on Sunday, June 14 at 3:15 p.m. CDT.

“Postprandial Glucose Control Ssing the Medtronic Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System: Faster Acting Insulin Aspart (FiAsp) vs. Insulin Aspart” – oral presentation by Dr. Melissa Lee and Dr. David O’Neal on Sunday, June 14 at 5:15 p.m. CDT.

Extended Wear Infusion Set

“Clinical Study of a New Extended Wear Infusion Set” – poster presentation by Jacob Ilany and Ohad Cohen on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“CSII & Insulin: Does Extending the Wear Duration of Infusion Sets Save Expensive Insulin?” – poster presentation by Sarnath Chattaraj on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“ Assessment of Adhesive Patches for an Extended-Wear Infusion Set” – poster presentation by Gina Zhang on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Testing a Novel Infusion Set for Extended Wear Duration” – poster presentation by Dr. Bruce Buckingham on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Study of Insulin Stability Impact on Pump Therapy: Test Model Development” – poster presentation by Sarnath Chattaraj on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Insulin Pump Therapy

“A Feasibility Study Assessing the Accuracy of a Simplified Meal-Time Bolus Calculation Option” – poster presentation by Anirban Roy on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

“Durable vs. Disposable Insulin Pumps for Type 1 Diabetes: Health Care Costs and Utilization” – poster presentation by Mona Shah on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Multiple Daily Injections

“Estimating an Optimal Meal Bolus for Persons with Diabetes on Multiple Daily Injections without Carb Counting” – poster presentation by Boyi Jiang on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

“Detecting Dawn Phenomenon in T1D with Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Activity Tracking” – poster presentation by Sinu Bessy Abraham on Saturday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Analyst and Investor Briefing

Medtronic will host a webcast to highlight its Diabetes Group on Friday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. The webcast will feature remarks from Medtronic management, including comments on Medtronic's clinical data, product pipelines, and market outlooks. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on June 12. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on the same webpage. This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

