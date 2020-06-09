Treasurer Magaziner Honors Maria Tavarozzi, of Rogers High School in Newport, as Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that Maria Tavarozzi, a math teacher at Rogers High School in Newport, has been selected as Rhode Island's 2020 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year.

"I am grateful that we have dedicated teachers like Mrs. Tavarozzi in Rhode Island," said Treasurer Magaziner. "Her ongoing commitment to helping students understand personal finance give them the skills to navigate the real-world impact of financial decisions, from budgets to saving for college. It is my pleasure to honor her as Rhode Island's 2020 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year."

Treasurer Magaziner made a surprise virtual visit, joining a regularly-scheduled meeting of the Math Department. The Treasurer was joined by Rogers High School Principal Jared Vance, Newport School Committee Chair Ray Gomes, and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Jermain.

"Maria is an amazing educator who truly understands and connects with her students," said Principal Vance. "She has the innate ability to understand their thinking and connect real life practical applications to financial literacy. Students exit her class with the information in hand to make sound educated financial decisions as they move into adult life. I am thrilled that Maria is receiving this honor."

Mrs. Tavarozzi was nominated for the award by Lisa Canole, Mathematics Department Chair at Rogers High School, who added, "Maria understands the importance of financial literacy for young people. She helped create the Personal Finance class and has implemented an interactive curriculum, engaging students both inside the classroom and beyond."

"BankNewport is proud of its work with Mrs. Tavarozzi and Rogers High School," said Kathleen Charbonneau, Vice President/Director of Community Relations at BankNewport. "We regularly visit with students in the classroom and sponsor the school's annual Financial Fair. Maria knows that 'real world' budget experience will positively impact her students' confidence in their future financial choices."

Treasurer Magaziner's Financial Literacy Educator of the Year award recognizes teachers who excel in and out of the classroom to provide their students with the financial literacy skills they need to successfully navigate our complex financial system.

Previous honorees include East Greenwich High School teacher Patricia Page, Richard Garland, who teaches at North Kingstown High School, Anthony Avicolli of North Providence High, and James Gemma, who teaches fifth grade at Rhodes Elementary School in Cranston.

