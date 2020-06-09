McKee Connects with Municipal Leaders on COVID-19

Office Activity Update - May 7, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee met via Zoom with several Rhode Island municipal leaders to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting their communities. Discussion revolved around the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for first responders and potential funding for small businesses through the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The municipal leaders were interested in budget issues as it relates to this year, with the projected $800 million state deficit. Municipalities will be directly affected by the state budget, and it was recommended that they anticipate a reduction in aid by shoring up credit for their communities.

Lt. Governor McKee considers his office a resource for all municipalities and offered to meet with any leaders who are interested in discussing ways to positively impact the work they are doing.