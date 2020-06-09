Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Host Virtual Reopening Discussion with Taiwan

Office Activity Update - May 14, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted a virtual meeting with members of his International Economic Ambassadors initiative to review the projects he has been undertaking on behalf of Rhode Island small business owners and to hear reopening updates from Taiwan.

Doulas Shu, Consul General in Taiwan joined the ambassadors on the call to provide an overview of COVID-19 best practices. The group discussed ideas that could be implemented in Rhode Island to help safely reopen the economy. Shu continues to be a strong partner with Rhode Island through the Taiwanese Consulate in Boston and has been very supportive of events and projects in the Blackstone Valley.