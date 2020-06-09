Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,966 in the last 365 days.

Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Seek Reopening Data from Other Countries

Office Activity Update - April 16, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee's International Economic Ambassadors participated in a conference call to discuss ways the group can support the safe reopening of Rhode Island's economy.

The ambassadors decided to seek out reopening data and best practices from trusted sources in other countries that would allow Rhode Island to learn what they might expect in the coming months. The group is interested in seeing how other countries have managed the closures and slow reopening of their economies.

Follow up calls with international leaders will be organized by the Lt. Governor's Office.

You just read:

Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Seek Reopening Data from Other Countries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.