Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Seek Reopening Data from Other Countries

Office Activity Update - April 16, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee's International Economic Ambassadors participated in a conference call to discuss ways the group can support the safe reopening of Rhode Island's economy.

The ambassadors decided to seek out reopening data and best practices from trusted sources in other countries that would allow Rhode Island to learn what they might expect in the coming months. The group is interested in seeing how other countries have managed the closures and slow reopening of their economies.

Follow up calls with international leaders will be organized by the Lt. Governor's Office.