Lt. Governor Hosts Webinar with European Partners on Best Practices for Economic Reopening

Office Activity Update - June 4, 2020

Lt. Governor McKee, in coordination with Commerce RI, PM&P of Germany, and the Chafee Center for International Business, convened a webinar to discuss Europe's economic recovery and reopening.

Representatives from PM&P of Germany presented how they believe Germany is a test case for how countries can best reopen their economies as the global pandemic resides. Compared to their neighbors, Germany has been able to safely reopen their economy at a much faster rate.

Participants discussed developments in virtual trade missions. Stating that they have seen a success rate for business participants on par with traditional in person missions.

Representatives from PM&P of Germany and Commerce RI are optimistic that the upcoming September 14th trade mission to Germany will be held, either in person or virtually. Commerce RI is currently recruiting companies to participate and will provide customized market research and matchmaking for mission participants. Interested companies should contact the Lt. Governors Office or Commerce RI for more information.

The Lt. Governor concluded the webinar by thanking the participants for sharing their best practices and insight.