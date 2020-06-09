Lt. Governor McKee, International Economic Ambassadors Meet with British Leader on Reopening Strategies

May 28, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee continues to connect with networks around the world to learn more about the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses and economies.

Today, a group of the International Economic Ambassadors and others joined the Lt. Governor to hear Adrian Farmer, British Empire Medal Holder and Leader of England's Derwent Valley World Heritage Site explain how England is slowly reopening businesses and world heritage sites. In the past, Farmer has worked with Dr. Bob Billington of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and Breaking Branches Pictures to contribute to the film "Slatersville" which follows the life of John Slater from England to Rhode Island.

Farmer highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in Belper, England, including partial school reopening, easing lock down measures and government grants provided to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.