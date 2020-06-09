Spiritual Leader Sigourney Belle Discusses Her International Bestselling Book Levianthan And Entrepreneurial Vision
Sigourney Belle talks about Her new book Levianthan.AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibration of her name is spread out to the world through her words of ethereal understanding. The heavens of spirituality are experienced in her gentle, yet powerful presence. It is rightly said that women possess innate spiritual powers to heal people around them. One such woman is Teacher & Leader Sigourney Belle who is on a journey to uplift souls around her in the times of distress.
Sigourney Belle has all the zest to improve the condition of the souls surrounding her with her strong intuitive powers. She runs training programs to help people to find their own source of beauty and connect it to the divine. With her exquisite leadership qualities, she has successfully initiated global change through The Wildgrace Movement which is a revolution of its own kind.
It is vividly evident in Sigourney Belle’s intention to empower and awaken individuals through her global trainings and online programs. A woman of higher consciousness, Sigourney believes in the midas touch to serve humankind.
She is the Author of the bestseller book titled Levianthan, which is all about reaching the realms of the infinite. The book takes the readers through a divine experience that gives access to all the solutions related to the creative awakening. The book demystifies the practices that involve meditative and yogic transformational energies. It has the power to transform the mind and makes one experience heightened intuition and creativity.
She specializes in work with high magic and alchemical processes which are specifically designed to recalibrate people back to the state of health, well being, and spiritual abundance.
Her healing powers are client-oriented where she directs the deep-rooted cause of pain towards relief. Sigourney Belle believes in expanding her horizons for which she is working on her next book, Rapture - The Holy Longing, to be released in September this year.
