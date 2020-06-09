Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Intends to Add a Free Fire® Team to Play in Brazil Under its Flamengo Brand

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it is in discussions to sign a Free Fire® team to compete in Brazil. According to mobilegamer.com, Garena’s Free Fire® is the most popular mobile game in Brazil, and was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2019.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We look forward to giving our potential sponsors and the 1.6 million social media followers of our Flamengo Esports’ League of Legends® team another Flamengo team to follow, and another opportunity to cheer for the Red and Black.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil.Lastly, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fireâ are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.