UNCF Partners with Health and Community Leaders to Hold Town Hall on Public Health Issues Affecting Black Communities in Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, G.A., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is partnering with The Georgia NAACP, The Center for Popular Democracy and The SNCC Legacy Project to hold a virtual town hall to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent COVID-19 Antibody Testing Survey and other public health issues affecting Black communities in the Atlanta area. Public health and social justice thought leaders will share information and insight during the panel discussion.

Moderated by Nse Ufot, CEO of The New Georgia Project, the town hall will feature Dr. Lynn Paxton, health director, Fulton County Department of Health; Dr. David Satcher, former attorney general, founding director and senior advisor at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine; Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, former public health professor, Columbia University Epidemiology Department, Dr. Joseph Bresee, associate director of Global Health Affairs in the CDC Influenza Division and Martin Luther King, III, community and civil rights advocate.

In April, the CDC deployed staffers to predominantly Black communities in Dekalb and Fulton counties to collect blood samples. Without providing prior information, knowledge, or explanation about the survey, residents were concerned considering the legacies of the U.S. health care system’s harm and mistrust that put Black citizens in danger. Even now, Black communities are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Black Georgians make up 83 percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 50 percent of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths but comprise only 30 percent of the state’s population.

The town hall will provide accurate, actionable information from trusted community and health leaders to Georgians’ most at risk of COVID-19. The town hall will address:

CDC surveys and community outreach

Community reaction and concerns regarding health surveys

Steps to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

Opportunities to improve community relations with the medical community

WHO: The New Georgia Project in partnership with the UNCF, Georgia NAACP, The Center for Popular Democracy, SNCC Legacy Project

Nse Ufot, CEO of The New Georgia Project

Dr. Lynn Paxton, health director, Fulton County Department of Health

Dr. David Satcher, former attorney general, founding director and senior advisor at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, former public health professor, Columbia University Epidemiology Department

Dr. Joseph Bresee, associate director of Global Health Affairs, CDC Influenza Division

Mr. Martin Luther King, III, community and civil rights advocate

WHAT: Virtual town hall to hear from top public health experts and community leaders on the CDC’s recent antibody testing, health issues impacting Black communities

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom. RSVP at tinyurl.com/fillingthegap2020

