AGC Georgia Names Randall Redding as Prestigious SIR Award Recipient
Founder & CEO of R. K. Redding Construction receives industry’s highest honor
Randall personifies everything that one can ask of a mentor, professional, leader and friend.”BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R. K. Redding Construction Founder & CEO Randall Redding has been named as the recipient of the prestigious Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) Skill, Integrity & Responsibility (SIR) Award. AGC Georgia, the leading association for the construction industry, bestows this honor annually to recognize individuals for a lifetime of exemplary service and substantial contributions to the construction industry, the AGC organization and their community. Redding will receive the award during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 12, 2020.
— Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia
“Randall personifies everything that one can ask of a mentor, professional, leader and friend,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia. “He has dedicated his career to making a difference in the construction industry and is deserving of this lifetime award – even though he prefers to not be singled out for recognition.”
RKR has prospered under Redding’s guiding philosophy of putting customer service above all else. Today, the general contractor and construction management firm is licensed in seven southeastern states, with more than 50 full-time employees.
Both at RKR and during his terms on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors and service as association president, Redding has focused on workforce development and finding solutions to help students find a path for future success. The firm was instrumental in working with the state of Georgia to introduce intentional career exploration options into public school systems statewide.
He recently served as the chairman of the Grow Haralson Cooperative and is a board member of the West Georgia Joint Development Authority, UWG Foundation and Tanner Foundation. He also served as chair of the UWG Foundation and the school’s chair on the building committee that oversaw much of the new construction on campus.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include more than 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
About R. K. Redding Construction
Founded in 1991, R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. (RKR) is licensed in seven southeastern states and delivers comprehensive construction services and solutions to its clients. RKR is active in many markets, including education, medical, religious facilities, cultural, governmental, and industrial and office/retail. The company philosophy is based on honesty, quality and integrity with the ultimate goal of gaining customer trust and satisfaction. This goal is evidenced by the numerous recognitions and construction awards through the years, including multiple CNA and AGC Safety Awards, Build Georgia Awards, as well as identification by Inc. magazine, Georgia Trend, Atlanta Journal Constitution, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle for growth and best places to work. For more information, please visit www.rkredding.com.
