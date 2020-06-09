DOE Announces $11 Billion in Energy Cost-Savings from Better Buildings Initiative Partners

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced nearly $11 billion in energy-cost savings by more than 950 public and private sector organizations in DOE’s Better Buildings Initiative. To date, partners have saved nearly 1.8 quadrillion British thermal units of energy, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 27 million homes in America over one year.

“Under the Trump Administration, we are turning efficient energy and buildings technologies into tangible cost savings for American businesses and consumers,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Our public and private sector partners in the Better Buildings Initiative are using innovation to provide real results in energy efficiency. DOE is proud to partner with industry to realize these savings for the American people.”

The 2020 Better Buildings Progress Report, released at the Better Buildings, Better Plants Virtual Leadership Symposium, details partners’ progress in advancing energy productivity and highlights the 20 organizations that achieved their energy efficiency goals in the past year. DOE also recognized partners that met previous challenge goals and have set new goals to achieve even greater energy efficiency.

“I applaud the significant energy savings, water savings, and financing commitments achieved by our Better Buildings and Better Plants partners,” said Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “These organizations are improving the efficiency of their operations, saving money, and creating a more resilient and flexible portfolio of buildings and manufacturing plants.”

Partners represent 32 of America’s Fortune 100 companies, 12 of the top 25 U.S. employers, 12% of the U.S. manufacturing energy footprint, and 13% of U.S. commercial building space.

These market leaders are advancing innovative technologies, strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and supporting the American workforce while sharing their successes on the Better Buildings Solution Center.

Highlights of the 2020 Better Buildings Progress Report include:

370+ Challenge partners have reported $5 billion in savings since the program began.

230+ Better Plants partners have reported $6.7 billion in savings over the past 10 years.

Financial Allies have extended more than $23 billion ($4.2 billion in the past year) for efficiency projects across a range of sectors and communities.

Initiative partners have saved 8.5 billion gallons of water cumulatively.

Smart Energy Analytics Campaign partners have implemented energy management and information systems across more than 530 million square feet of buildings, saving nearly $60 million annually.

400+ organizations have joined the Better Buildings Residential Network, completing more than 220,000 home energy upgrades to date.

30+ partners across sectors have joined the Waste Reduction Pilot and are developing metrics and goals to track progress and reduce waste.

Partners have diverted 1.9 million tons from landfill to date.

Partners and allies that have achieved their energy or financing goals this year:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools, MD (energy)

Bank of America (financing)

City of Fort Lauderdale, FL (energy)

City of Margate, FL (energy)

City of Rochester, NY (energy)

Cleveland Clinic Foundation (energy)

Corcoran Management (energy)

Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority (financing)

Indianapolis Public Schools, IN (energy)

Loews Hotels & Co (energy)

Mercy Housing, Inc. (energy)

Michigan State University (energy)

NEW Water (energy)

Nuveen Real Estate (energy)

Parkway School District, MO (energy)

Preservation of Affordable Housing (energy)

Renew Energy Partners (financing)

Trinity Housing Corporation of Greeley (energy)

University of Utah (energy)

USAA Real Estate (energy)

Partners who have met their goals previously and have set new efficiency goals:

Bucks County Water & Sewer Authority

Bullitt County Public Schools, KY

Cambridge, MA Housing Authority

Iron Mountain

Kohl’s Department Stores

Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation

Wendium of Florida, Inc.

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy also announced four new Better Buildings efforts: the Better Buildings Workforce Accelerator, the Better Buildings Sustainable Corrections Infrastructure Accelerator, the Integrated Lighting Campaign, and the Building Envelope Campaign. These efforts are aimed at increasing American energy productivity; catalyzing investments in renewable energy and energy storage in public facilities; integrating advanced lighting controls in buildings; and helping building owners and managers develop more energy-efficient walls, windows, roofs, and foundations.

