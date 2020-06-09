Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE ) investors who purchased common stock between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On January 28, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Grand Canyon was improperly using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities,” thereby “artificially inflat[ing] the [company’s] stock price.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.43, or over 8%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that GCU was not a proper non-profit organization as it remained under the control of Grand Canyon, (2) that Grand Canyon was not a third-party service provider to GCU but rather continued to effectively operate the entity, (3) that Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU, and (4) that GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

