East bank facility at Ingalls Shipbuilding reopens over a decade after Hurricane Katrina

Jun 6, 2020 - Pascagoula, MS

WLOX Staff

Fifteen years after being decimated by Katrina, Ingalls has repaired and reopened its East bank facility.

On Friday, Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced the Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) was transported to Pier Four on the Pascagoula River, marking the reopening of the facility.

Along with the newly repaired space came repurposed materials, highlighting historical features from the original east bank facilities. Details like the use of bricks from a 1930s guardhouse and a concrete slab where Robert Ingalls Senior, founder of Ingalls Shipbuilding, carved his initials, were recovered and integrated throughout the property.

“In reopening the east bank, we celebrate the 80-plus year legacy of those Ingalls shipbuilders who came before us and look forward to continuing Ingalls’ legacy of building the finest ships in the world for decades to come,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said.

Overall, the 187-acres east bank showcases covered construction areas, which Ingalls said will " improve safety and optimize ship assembly, expansive storage facilities and a fully restored pier where ships will dock upon returning from sea trials."

More than 100,000 tons of concrete were cleared and recycled; they were later used to create a road base on the east bank. As for the lighting, both interior and exterior, LED technology will be utilized.

“This restoration and modernization project demonstrates our commitment to continuously enhancing our shipbuilding facilities to increase capability and ensure future growth,” Cuccias said. “We are proud to see more of our workforce, and our customers, moving back into the heart of the city of Pascagoula.”

The ship and the crew aboard Delbert D. Black will stay on the east bank until later this year.

