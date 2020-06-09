Meeschell Brings Women Owned Brands, Natural, Organic & Eco-Friendly Products to One Location!
Women Owned Brands who Sell Natural, Organic and Eco-Friendly Products in ALL Categories Join Meeschell!LOS ANGELES CA, CA, US, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meeschell.com will be a one of a kind online retailer that will host only natural, organic and eco-friendly products in all categories – beauty, body, baby, pet, home, food, beverage, accessories, apparel, hygiene, and many more! What really makes Meeschell a stand out is, all of the brands represented are owned by women!
Michelle Harthill, founder and owner of Meeschell, has taken her 25 years in sales and marketing and her long term passion for helping women in business, along with her love for a holistic lifestyle to develop this online retailer that will bring all of this to one convenient place. “Meeschell will be a community of customers and sellers who have the same wants and needs”, explains Michelle.
The website will be aesthetically pleasing, but more importantly it will offer clear and simple navigation that will allow customers to easily view all products represented. In addition, monthly blogs will educate our customers on topics like organic cotton, natural beauty ingredients, organic foods and more. “I plan on personally monitoring the site and feedback provided very closely so I can modify to fit the needs accordingly,” says Michelle.
Meeschell has partnered with IFundWomen of New York to offer customers an incentive to shop: for every product sold, proceeds will benefit a grant that will be awarded to young, female entrepreneurs as start up capital. Michelle explains, “My goal is to award a minimum of five (5) grants annually to young ladies between the ages of 18-35 who are launching their own natural/organic/eco-friendly product business. I plan on mentoring each person and working with her one-on-one to implement her business plan”.
Sellers who host their products on Meeschell will also benefit in a big way. “This is a partnership…we will grow together and modify accordingly…I will offer my sellers tools that will benefit their brand to include a variety of marketing education and resources. “My colleagues and business partners will co-host webinars and/or events where guest speakers and our networking circle will further unite these brands and women business owners, allowing for endless professional growth and relationships”, explained Michelle.
The official launch of this highly anticipated online retailer took place June 1, 2020…and we couldn’t be more excited!
