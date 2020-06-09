Aegis Sciences Corporation Testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Now Authorized to Report in all 50 states

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading healthcare company that provides clinically innovative medication compliance testing and consulting services to providers, announced that it is now registered and approved to provide public health reporting of COVID-19 diagnostic test results to State Departments of Health in all 50 U.S states.



Since making its COVID-19 diagnostic test available on April 15, the company has leveraged its diagnostic expertise and national scope to increase access to COVID-19 testing and offer it nationwide. Aegis Sciences now has the capacity to perform 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day and more than 300,000 tests per month with an average 24-hour turnaround time. “We are delighted to announce that Aegis has achieved an important milestone and is now authorized to report COVID-19 test results to the Departments of Health in all 50 states. We are working closely with a number of state administrations to support their efforts in dealing with this public health crisis,” said Joel Galanter, Chief Legal Officer at Aegis Sciences Corporation.

“Aegis is proud to serve health care providers, clinics, health systems, employers and school systems throughout the United States. As of today, we have successfully served and reported results to customers in 43 states,” said Mike Ziegler, Chief Sales Officer at Aegis Sciences Corporation. “Our mission of providing reliable and actionable information to healthcare providers is a critical factor in making Aegis the lab of choice to combat COVID-19.”

For more information and details about how you can access Aegis’s COVID-19 testing service, please visit www.aegislabs.com , email COVIDtest@aegislabs.com or call 615-99COVID (615.992.6843).

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.aegislabs.com/ .

