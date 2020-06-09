Global Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents Market is Estimated to be US$ 32.7 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast Period - PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disinfectant and cleaning agents market accounted for US$ 16.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 32.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%.

The disinfectant and cleaning agents market is growing owing to the rising number of hospital-acquired infections, and also rise in contagious virus-related diseases. Awareness among the public and advancement in technology has led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is propelling the demand for the target market.

The report "Global Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents Market, By Type (Liquids, Wipes, and Sprays), By Composition (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorhexidine Gluconate, Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hypochlorite, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In August 2019, Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies, and services, has acquired the business of privately held Chemstar Corporation, a U.S.-based supplier of food safety and cleaning and sanitizing solutions focused on the grocery and food retail markets. Chemstar and its Sterilox Fresh product line serve customers in the U.S. and Canada, and the company’s 2018 sales were approximately US$40 million.

In February 2020, P&G stated the launch of Microban 24, a new brand of antibacterial home sanitizing products that keep surfaces protected against bacteria for 24 hours when used as directed. Microban 24 also provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for a full 24 hours, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.

Request Sample Copy of the Report here, https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4287

Analyst View:

Growing cases of hospital-acquired diseases

Increasing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will expand the growth of the global disinfectants and cleaning agents market globally. HAIs occur specifically during a patient’s stay at hospitals and some related facilities. They are termed as nosocomial infections. These infections include hospital-acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and others. Moreover, patient’s immune status, longer hospital stays, older age are some of the factors additionally contributing to the industry progression. Thus, in order to reduce the rate of HAIs, numerous regulatory guidelines are adopted to decline the prevalence of infections.

Rising government support

Government initiatives to minimize the cases of HAIs and to create awareness regarding personal and home hygiene are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market players. Growing awareness, particularly across the developing countries, such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America is expected to further boost the market over the forecast period. Further, growth in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to support the growth of the global disinfectant and cleaning agents market. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, the global pharmaceutical industry is projected to estimate for US$ 1,430 billion by 2020, thus growing demand for disinfectants.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents Market”, By Type (Liquids, Wipes, and Sprays), By Composition (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorhexidine Gluconate, Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hypochlorite, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Ask for Discount here, https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4287

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global disinfectant and cleaning agents market accounted for US$ 16.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 32.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, composition, end-user, and region.

By type, the wipes segment will grow considerably over the forecast period. Several advantages such as the decreased chance of contamination, zero water consumption as compared to other types, favor the segmental progression. Wipes are widely used for medical device disinfection, particularly in the cases where liquids or sprays are unfeasible. Moreover, easy handling and easy availability of these wipes will drive the overall growth of the global disinfectant and cleaning agent market.

By composition, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) are effective against gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, enveloped fungi, and viruses. It is most commonly used in the disinfection of countertops, toilets, and other high touch floors and surfaces.

By end-user, hospital settings are surging the segmental growth due to the easy availability of disinfectants and cleaning agents. Additionally, the growth in cases of HAIs has driven the adoption of infection control products in hospital settings, thus, boosting the market growth.

By region, North America's disinfectant and cleaning agents market would estimate for a lucrative revenue share by 2029 due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Growing elderly population base suffering due to various types of disorders and the presence of key market players will propel the overall regional growth.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Disinfectant-and-Cleaning-Agents-Market-4287

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global disinfectant and cleaning agents market includes Procter and Gamble, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Metrex Research, SC Johnson Professional, Steris, The Clorox Company, 3M Company, Diversey, and Whiteley.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis

5. Competitive Analysis

Related Report that might be of Interest,





To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com