Project to Preserve Metal Pipe Culverts in the Northwest Region Scheduled to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon to rehabilitate several metal pipe culverts in Crawford, Forest, and Warren counties.

The pipes will receive shotcrete lining, a process that essentially sprays concrete at high velocity using compressed air, a hose, and nozzle. The concrete lining is expected to extend the service life of each pipe by an estimated 50 years.

Work will be done on pipes located under the following roadways:

• Stockton Corners Road (Route 2016) in Wayne Township in Crawford County;

• East Lake Road (Route 3005) in South Shenango Township, Crawford County;

• South Lake Road (Route 3010) in South Shenango Township, Crawford County;

• Guitonville Road/Nebraska Road (Route 3004) in Green Township, Forest County;

• Route 4004 (German Hill Road) in Kingsley Township, Forest County; and

• Miller Hill Road (Route 1005) in Farmington Township, Warren County.

The project is expected to start in June 22, 2020, weather permitting. The work is expected to be completed by September 18, 2020.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Francis Palo, Inc., of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $408,408, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

