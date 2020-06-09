U.S. 30 Restricted Weekdays for Intelligent Transportation System Improvements Project in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 weekdays between the Route 82 (Manor Road) Interchange and Swan Road in Valley, Sadsbury and West Sadsbury townships, Chester County, on Tuesday, June 9, through Wednesday, June 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for rock drilling and sampling, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work is part of a project to install Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) improvements on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and a 20-mile stretch of Business U.S. 30 that extends from west of Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in West Sadsbury Township to the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Interchange with U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic operations in advance of the U.S. 30 reconstruction and improvements project that is expected to begin sometime in the mid-2020s. ITS improvements to be installed include variable message signs, traffic cameras and travel time readers which will aid the department in monitoring the flow of traffic, mitigating congestion, and handling emergency response during future construction operations. The new ITS devices will be connected into PennDOT’s fiber optic communications system and will be managed from the department’s Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC), located in the District 6-0 office in King of Prussia.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, of New Castle, PA, is the general contractor on the $5,892,298 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information on this project and the U.S. 30 Reconstruction and Improvements project visit www.us30-chesco.com/.

For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #