Route 4013 Old Darlington Road Guide Rail Improvements Underway in South Beaver

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing guide rail improvement work is underway on Old Darlington Road (Route 4013) in South Beaver Township, Beaver County.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Old Darlington Road between Chippewa Township and Route 551 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-September. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct the guide rail improvement work. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #