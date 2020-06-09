McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Small Business Demo, Virtual Memorial Day Events

Office Activity Update - May 20, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his weekly Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A. Part one of the broadcast featured a small business demonstration with Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and Rhode Island Spirits.

Part two of the broadcast featured a discussion on how Rhode Island can safely honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day with Erik Wallin of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island and Director Kasim Yarn of the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs.