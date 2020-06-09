PR 20-47 Farinelli v. City of Pawtucket – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the City violated the APRA when it withheld two internal affairs reports. Based on the record, including our in camera review of the two withheld reports, we conducted the balancing test for both reports, considering the privacy and public interests implicated by disclosure. We found that the City did not violate the APRA by withholding the first internal affairs report, but that the second report should have been disclosed in redacted form. We accordingly found that the City's nondisclosure of the second internal affairs report in its entirety violated the APRA and instructed the City to disclose a redacted version of the second internal affairs report at no cost. VIOLATION FOUND.