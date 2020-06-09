McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Long-Term Care, Local Farms

April 15, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted his second Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Maureen Maigret Co-Chair of Rhode Island's Long Term Care Coordinating Council and Tyler Young of Young Family Farm in Little Compton

The panelists discussed small business, the Lt. Governor's efforts to help small garden centers reopen and healthy aging resources. Participants also took questions from viewers throughout the hour long broadcast.