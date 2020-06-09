McKee Hosts Weekly COVID-19 Q and A: Reopening in Other States, Impact of Virus on Black Community

Office Activity Update - May 13, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted a Facebook Live COVID-19 Q and A with guests Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist who discussed reopening in their respective states, including the impact of the virus on minority populations.

Part two of the broadcast featured a discussion about how COVID-19 is impacting Rhode Island's Black community with guests Mark Fisher and Justice Alfred from Black Lives Matter Rhode Island.