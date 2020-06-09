Hydrology Expert Kazungu Maitaria, Ph.D. Joins Fenstermaker's Modeling Team

Dr. Maitaria Brings Valuable Coastal and Floodplain Modeling Expertise to the Fenstermaker Firm

/EIN News/ -- Lafayette, LA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. is pleased to welcome Scientist Kazungu Maitaria, Ph.D., whose extensive resume of academic and professional achievements spans the globe. Joining the firm as a Subject Matter Expert, Dr. Maitaria brings valuable knowledge and experience to our hydrology and modeling projects. His high level of expertise in the areas of coastal and floodplain modeling enhance Fenstermaker’s capabilities, better positioning the firm to serve the needs of a growing client base.

Engineering Director Jeanne Arceneaux Hornsby, MS, P.E., C.F.M. offered these words regarding Dr. Maitaria’s recent contributions, “We’re excited about the addition of Dr. Kazungu Maitaria to our water resources team. His expertise in hydrology and hydraulics have proven to be instrumental on many of our ongoing projects in South Louisiana. Dr. Maitaria offers a unique skill set in the hydrologic model coupling of inland and coastal systems. His expertise is a vital component of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative modeling project currently underway. We welcome Dr. Maitaria to the Fenstermaker family and look forward to the many great things that he will bring to our team.”

Before joining Fenstermaker, Dr. Maitaria was a Scientist at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) at the NOAA/NWS/OWP National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. While in this position, he collaborated with other scientists on the National Water Model Hydraulic Modeling Capacity Building and Integration Project to develop comprehensive integration strategies for coastal hydrodynamic models in the coastal-estuary zone.

From 2012 to 2015, Dr. Maitaria held the position of Senior Civil Design and Planning Engineer and Associate Partner at S. R. Manga and Associates Engineers and Environmental Specialists in Kenya. During this time, he was also a Senior Lecturer and Research Scientist with the Civil Engineering Department at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Dr. Maitaria holds a Ph.D. of Hydrology with a minor in Civil Engineering from The University of Arizona and a Master Science in Water Resources Engineering from the Institute of Land and Water Resources, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering a postgraduate degree in Computer Science from The University of Nairobi, Kenya.

During his academic career, Dr. Maitaria was a recipient of the International Fulbright Science and Technology Award for Ph.D. studies and postdoctoral assignments. This prestigious international scholarship is part of the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, which supports doctoral study at leading U.S. institutions in science, technology, engineering or related fields for outstanding foreign students.

