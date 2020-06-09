reVISION Action Grant | Nebraska Department of Education

Award Period

September 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021

Program Overview/Purpose

The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize, and expand career and technical education (CTE) programs to align with Nebraska’s economic priorities and workforce demands. The reVISION Action grant program provides Perkins funds for eligible secondary and postsecondary recipients to help implement the reVISION action steps developed and identified throughout the reVISION local and regional CTE assessments.

This supplemental grant initiative is aimed at fostering innovation in CTE programming across Nebraska. Grant activities should be part of a larger effort for transformational change and school improvement and aimed at addressing the strategic priorities of Nebraska CTE.