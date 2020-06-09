Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,917 in the last 365 days.

reVISION Action Grant | Nebraska Department of Education

Award Period

September 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021

 

Program Overview/Purpose

The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize, and expand career and technical education (CTE) programs to align with Nebraska’s economic priorities and workforce demands. The reVISION Action grant program provides Perkins funds for eligible secondary and postsecondary recipients to help implement the reVISION action steps developed and identified throughout the reVISION local and regional CTE assessments.

This supplemental grant initiative is aimed at fostering innovation in CTE programming across Nebraska. Grant activities should be part of a larger effort for transformational change and school improvement and aimed at addressing the strategic priorities of Nebraska CTE.

You just read:

reVISION Action Grant | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.