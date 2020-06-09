KeyedIn Launches New Version of KeyedIn Projects that Supports PMOs and ePMOs through Changing Business Priorities

KeyedIn Projects version 7.1 adds simplicity, speed and precision to enterprise and IT portfolio analysis

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global impact of COVID-19 and the resulting economic uncertainty, KeyedIn – a leader in Agile Portfolio Management – today unveiled version 7.1 of its top-rated cloud-based project portfolio management (PPM) solution, KeyedIn Projects (KIP). This latest version of KIP includes enhancements to the product’s portfolio analysis capabilities, designed to equip portfolio and program managers with the tools to more confidently analyze the costs and benefits of competing projects.



“Like most businesses, our customers are having to reconsider their near- and longer-term strategic plans, shifting their focus to what is realistic and feasible during challenging times,” said Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Officer for KeyedIn. “By speeding up the process of portfolio analysis and adding greater depth and precision to the data involved, KIP 7.1 is ultimately helping customers place the right bets for their organizations, no matter the market conditions.”

Shawn Dickerson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for KeyedIn added, “Amid so much market uncertainty, business and technology leaders are looking closely at their project portfolios, not just to reduce spending, but to ensure the projects that remain advance the company’s vision and strategy.”

The Agile Portfolio Management offered by KeyedIn addresses these challenges by applying Agile principles to top-down portfolio decision-making. The enhancements in KeyedIn Projects 7.1 continue to build on those Agile principles.

New features in KeyedIn Projects 7.1 include:

New portfolio waterlining that allows users to configure a constraint (typically financial) to more easily see which projects fall below the line, after being scored and ranked.

A new ability to clone an existing portfolio in order to rapidly model alternative scoring criteria or scenarios.

New forecasting search options to speed the selection of projects, and their associated forecasts, to be analyzed.

Added precision to the process of managing capacity by allowing on-the-fly adjustments to scenario planning through the ability to exclude or include a project, or even change a project's start date.

A restyled menu bar and improvements to the display of dashboard widgets to improve visibility and user interaction.

KeyedIn Projects 7.1 is available now to customers worldwide. For more information about Agile Portfolio Management with KeyedIn, visit https://www.keyedin.com/agile-portfolio-management-software/ .

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.





