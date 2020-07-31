Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Make a Difference When it Comes to Ensuring Their Navy Veteran Clients Receives the Best Possible Compensation

"The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona receives the best possible financial compensation results.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure that a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Arizona receives the best possible financial compensation results. Erik and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Arizona and nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for their clients with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer. One of Erik Karst's top priorities is seeing to it that his Navy Veteran clients receive the best possible compensation results.

Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Because of the Coronavirus many US Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma could have been misdiagnosed with this virus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms. If your Navy Veteran loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma there is a good chance he was initially misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. If you are the wife or family of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Arizona please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Kart von Oiste. Erik has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for a long time and he will know how to get you the best compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. https://Arizona.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Arizona the Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at the following hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/patient-visitor-guide/arizona

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



