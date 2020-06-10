New, Free App Called Lockdown Boss Keeps You Updated On The Latest Guidelines As The UK Eases Out Of Covid-19 Lockdown

Lockdown Boss App Easily see what you can and cannot do with this traffic light system. Find out more about an activity

A team of 4 tech entrepreneurs launch a free app to help people know what they can and cannot do throughout the UK as the lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

The aim is to remove some of the anxiety that surrounds this time, by clearly showing the British public what they are allowed to do and thus help them to return to ‘normal’ as safely as possible.” — Rahul Patel