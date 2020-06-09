Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 9 June 2020, 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (195,939) deaths (5,334), and recoveries (86,068) by region:
Central (20,688 cases; 437 deaths; 7,469 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45),Cameroon (8,060; 206; 4,748), Central African Republic (1,850; 5; 38), Chad (839; 70; 685), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (4,106; 88; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,247; 21; 938), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 68)
Eastern (22,740; 662; 7,040): Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibouti (4,278; 31; 2,013), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,156; 27; 361), Kenya (2,862; 85; 849), Madagascar (1,094; 9; 254), Mauritius (337; 10; 324), Rwanda (451; 2; 297), Seychelles (11; 0;11), Somalia (2,368; 84; 470), South Sudan (1,604; 19; 15), Sudan (6,242; 372; 2,059), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (646; 0; 103)
Northern (56,315; 2,291; 24,686): Algeria (10,265; 715; 6,799), Egypt (35,444; 1,271; 9,375), Libya (270; 5; 53), Mauritania (947; 43; 69), Morocco (8,302; 208; 7,408), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 982)
Southern (53,749; 1,108; 27,613): Angola (92; 4; 24), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (340; 3; 229), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (443; 4; 55), Mozambique (433; 2; 131), Namibia (31; 0; 16), South Africa (50,879; 1,080; 26,099), Zambia (1,200; 10; 988), Zimbabwe (287; 4; 46)
Western (42,447; 836; 19,260): Benin (288; 4; 186), Burkina Faso (890; 53; 775), Cape Verde (567; 5; 266), Cote d'Ivoire (3,881; 38; 1,869), Gambia (28; 1; 21), Ghana (9,910; 48; 3,645), Guinea (4,221; 23; 2,857), Guinea-Bissau (1,389; 12; 153), Liberia (345; 30; 185), Mali (1,547; 92; 916), Niger (970; 65; 867), Nigeria (12,486; 354; 3,959), Senegal (4,427; 49; 2,699), Sierra Leone (1,001; 49; 611), Togo (497; 13; 251)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).