Ehave, Inc. Engages Legal Counsel for Dual Listing of its Common Stock on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

EHAVE SEEKING DUAL LISTING TO CAPITALIZE ON THE GROWING CANADIAN PSYCHEDELIC GROWTH

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in the psychedelic sector and provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today it is engaging legal counsel for dual listing of its common stock on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). After discussing the proposed listing with its advisors, the board of directors has engaged Nox Law Corporation with respect of its proposed listing on the CSE.



Ehave’s CEO, Ben Kaplan commented, “We intend to file an application with the CSE in next few weeks. Ehave’s board believes that by listing on the CSE the company would create further liquidity and will attract more investors in both the United States and Canada to fund its targeted North American market. The CSE has been Canada’s exchange of choice for entrepreneurs and companies such as Ehave in emerging industries. A listing would require certain regulatory approvals that would allow us to market and sell our common stock to Canadian investors and to allow current shareholders to trade their shares in Canada.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements such as: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations; and (xi) the Company’s ability to successfully apply for and have its common stock listed on the CSE, all of the foregoing which may or may not occur or not occur as currently planned. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any securities commission or similar regulator in Canada or any other jurisdiction has reviewed or approved the content of this press release.

Media and Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com