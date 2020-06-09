HMS’ Health Engagement Platform Delivers Multi-Channel COVID-19 Communications To Over 7 Million Americans

Comprehensive, behavioral science-based engagement platform uses proprietary metrics and insight from over four billion interactions to support consumers during the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY), a leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions, has developed a unique COVID-19 health engagement and communications solution that has reached over 7 million individuals since its launch in March. As consumers continue to adapt to unforeseen circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic, proactive outreach from health plans, government agencies and employers is critical to ensure that individuals and families are staying safe and healthy, both physically and mentally, and are aware of available pandemic resources.



The increased urgency and demand for consumer engagement is highlighted by a recent J.D. Power survey that found 60% of privately insured U.S. health plan members were not contacted with guidance or information related to COVID-19. To meet increased demand, HMS developed a COVID-specific rapid messaging program powered by HMS’ health engagement solution Eliza enabling healthcare organizations to proactively communicate and deliver the right message, to the right person at the right time.

“Confusion and fear have increased as the coronavirus has spread, while testing availability has been slow to keep pace in many areas,” says Emmet O’Gara, group president of Population Health Management for HMS. “In response, authorities such as CMS are recommending proactive health communication, outreach and engagement, and that’s exactly what our platform is designed to accomplish.”

HMS’ health engagement solution was built using key metrics and benchmarking data from more than four billion interactions with healthcare consumers. The resulting multi-channel outreach programs are delivered via interactive voice response (IVR), SMS/text or email and customized by patient population, demographic, location and risk factors. These personalized communication strategies are based on an individual’s risk profile, self-reported survey data, behavioral science methodologies and health communications’ best practices for optimal education and consumer activation.

Current outreach topics cover major focus areas including access to care information, awareness of telehealth services, promoting the importance of preventive care, highlighting the mental and physical health effects of isolation, and managing and mitigating health risks for vulnerable populations through condition management. Additional capabilities include Hispanic cultural adaptation, multi-language translation and information collection regarding care and access disparities.

To learn more about HMS’ health engagement solution and its COVID-specific communications offering, watch this video and read our white paper, Consumer Health Engagement: Best Practices for Targeted COVID-19 Communications .

