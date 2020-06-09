Join Top Law Enforcement and Community Leaders for Virtual Discussion on Recent Use of Force Issues in the Black Community

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: As a result of recent deaths of Black civilians by police, the long-standing problem of law enforcement’s use of force in the United States has once again sparked a debate on policing, race and community relations. To address this growing concern and facilitate meaningful dialogue, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and 100 Black Men of America, Inc. are joining forces to host a virtual community townhall panel discussion between law enforcement officials and national, influential community leaders.



WHO:

• Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, NOBLE National President

• Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman, 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

• Rev. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

• Benjamin Crump, Attorney, Ben Crump Law

• Chaka Zulu, Producer, Director and Actor

• Mirtha Ramos, Chief of Police, Dekalb County



WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. EDT



WHERE: Watch live at Facebook.com/NOBLEOrganization and Facebook.com/100BlackMenOfAmericaInc. **In addition, members of the media may submit questions in advance to Webinar@NOBLENatl.org.



WHY: The renewed debate on law enforcement’s use of force provides an opportunity to address existing policing practices and the importance of community and police relationships as it relates to building safer communities. The interactive forum is intended to provide insight and actionable suggestions for the change our nation needs and deserves.



About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.



100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.



###

Attachment

Kendra Cummings NOBLE 813.321.3312 Kendra@ConsultVistra.com