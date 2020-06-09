3D Rendering Service Market to Garner $61.65 Billion by 2026 at 28.1% CAGR: AMR

Rise in requirement for virtualized & real-time experience in designing and planning and surge in demand for real-time rendering and rapid decision-making capabilities have boosted the growth of the global 3D rendering service market. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.1% during the study period. On the other hand, the designer segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 39.0% during the study period.

/EIN News/ -- Portlan, OR, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D rendering service market accounted for $8.56 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $61.65 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of value chain, market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.

Rise in requirement for virtualized & real-time experience in designing and planning and surge in demand for real-time rendering and rapid decision-making capabilities have boosted the growth of the global 3D rendering service market. On the contrary, lack of skilled professionals and security & privacy concerns hamper the market. However, surge in implementation of cloud-based 3D rendering services is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6174

The global 3D rendering service market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, project type, and geography. Based on service type, the market is divided into interior visualization, exterior visualization, modeling services, walkthrough & animation, and floor plan.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into architects, designers, engineering firms, and real estate companies. The designer segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 39.0% during the study period. However, the architects segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market.

On the basis of project type, the market is divided into commercial project and residential projects. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6174

The global 3D rendering service market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.1% during the study period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global 3D rendering service market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as RealSpace Vision Communication Inc., Professional 3D Services, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rayvat Rendering, CG Studio, Mapsystems, 3D Animation Services, WinBizSolutions, XpressRendering, and Tesla Outsourcing Services.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the 3D Rendering Services Market

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter