AAR manages the logistics of MRO services for BASF Deoxo™ ozone and VOC converters in compliance with newly released ACMMs

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, announced today that BASF has appointed AAR as a preferred distributor of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for Deoxo™ aircraft cabin ozone/volatile organic compounds (VOC) converters in compliance with the new abbreviated component maintenance manuals (ACMMs) released earlier this month.

As announced earlier this month, BASF has updated its ACMMs for the Deoxo™ portfolio for the Airbus A320, and A330/A340. The updated ACMMs redefine the test procedures and service methods for maintaining the converters to ensure continued industry-leading performance. Proper testing includes functional checks of both ozone conversion efficiency and change in air pressure through the converter. These functional checks are currently included in BASF’s MRO services, which have been managed by AAR since April 2019.

“The collaboration of the two industry leaders BASF and AAR will extend the availability of Deoxo ozone and ozone/VOC converters and better service customers around the world,” said Ying Wu, General Manager of BASF’s Clean Air Business.

“AAR is excited to further extend our partnership with BASF by continuing to support our shared customers and connecting them with critical MRO services that are fully compliant with the latest ACMM revisions”, said Eric Young, AAR SVP of OEM Solutions.

BASF Deoxo™ ozone and ozone/VOC converters catalytically remove ozone and certain odorous VOCs to deliver quality cabin air compliant with government regulations. As the leading company in aircraft ozone/VOC converters, BASF is developing new technology to further improve airplane cabin air quality for the health and safety of the crew and passengers. The air at high altitude contains significant levels of ozone. If left unchecked, atmospheric ozone enters the aircraft through air conditioning ducts. Ozone exposure is known to cause adverse health effects, including headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, and irritation of the eyes, nose or throat.

For more information about AAR´s OEM Solutions, visit aarcorp.com/OEMs or contact AAR-BASF-Sales@aarcorp.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About BASF’s Catalysts Division

BASF’s Catalysts division is the world’s leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. The group offers exceptional expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials. By leveraging our industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF’s Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success. Further information on BASF’s Catalysts division is available on the Internet at www.catalysts.basf.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 and the Company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

