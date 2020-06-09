Castellum, Inc. Announces Completion of 2019 Audit

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the completion of its 2019 financial audit. RSM US LLC performed the audit, and Castellum received a “clean” opinion with no going concern qualification. The Company has filed its amended 2019 annual report and its the Q1 2020 quarterly report with OTC Markets.



“We are pleased to achieve another important milestone as we build Castellum,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “RSM US, one of the top U.S. auditing firms, did an excellent job with the audit and will be able to grow with us as we add new acquisitions. We look forward to working with them again on our 2020 audit in preparation for a planned exchange listing in 2021.”

Castellum, Inc. now completed two-years of audited financial statements, a necessary step in getting the Company listed on a major stock exchange such as NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, information warfare, and electronic warfare space. In June 2019, the company brought on a new management team specifically to pursue an acquisition-led growth strategy. The company completed its first acquisition in November 2019, http://castellumus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, CEO

info@castellumus.com

301-961-4895