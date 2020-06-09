The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 9, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (“ServiceMaster” or the Company”) (NYSE: SERV ) securities between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting net income of $25 million compared to net income in the prior year period of $71 million, and attributed the results to “termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity.” The Company also announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson from his role as President of Terminix Residential.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.44, or 20%, to close at $44.70 per share on October 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, ServiceMaster announced its third quarter 2019 financial results in a press release that revealed the Company had been impacted by certain “legacy risks,” including “termite damage claims.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.42, or nearly 4%, to close at $39.15 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan activity; (2) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (3) that in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

